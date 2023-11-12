Advertise
TPD identify man killed in fatal crash on Golf Links Dr.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in Faribault County Friday.(Source: Associated Press)
By John Macaluso
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on E. Golf Links Rd. It happened on Saturday, November 11, just after 10:30 a.m.

The Tucson Fire Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a 1990 Chrysler Lebaron. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Antonio Salvatore Cimino, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation found Cimino was driving eastbound on Golf Links Rd. at a high rate of speed. He was driving in the middle lane when he attempted to change lanes to avoid hitting another car. In doing so, he lost control, hit the raised center median, and crashed into a tree.

Excessive speed and failing to control the speed of his car to avoid a crash are contributing factors. Cimino was also not wearing his seatbelt.

This investigation is ongoing.

