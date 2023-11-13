FIRST ALERT FORECAST - A possible drought buster late this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Drought concerns for the state continue to mount after a poor monsoon and relatively dry fall. However, a possible drought-buster, in the form of a weather system, may move into the region later this week into next weekend. There is a good deal of inconsistencies in the models in terms of timing, rainfall amounts, and the location of said rainfall. Additionally, models have been pushing back the beginning of rainfall relative to yesterday’s forecast. It’s more likely that the wet weather will enter the region on Friday rather than Thursday, with the best chance of rain being on Saturday (50% chance in Tucson).

The warm-up we’ve felt will continue through Wednesday, with temps falling to the mid-low 70s as the system moves through next weekend.

MONDAY: Late few clouds & breezy with a low of 56 & a high of 83.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear & breezy with a morning low of 57 & a high of 82.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy late with a morning low of 56 & a high of 84.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a morning low of 58 & a high of 79. Chance for showers/storms 20%.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms with a morning low of 58 & a high of 77. Chance for showers/storms 30%.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms with a morning low of 56 & a high of 75. Chance for showers/storms 50%.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 51 & a high of 72.

