FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warm and breezy start to the workweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The gradual warming trend from the weekend will flatten out as highs in Tucson warm into the low to mid 80s through the first half of the week. Winds will be gusty at times Monday and Tuesday with additional clouds Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

Cloud cover increases again Wednesday through the weekend with a chance for rain Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There are still many inconsistencies with the long-range forecast regarding rain; however, cooler temperatures look likely Sunday into early next week regardless of our forecast ending up wet or dry.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a high near 80°. Slight chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. Slight chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. 30% chance of rain.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

