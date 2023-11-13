Oro Valley town leaders asking for ideas for their 10-year plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Leaders in Oro Valley want to hear from you to help shape the town’s future.

Their 10-year plan is currently in its first phase known as the “let’s talk phase.” Spots around town like Naranja Park are great examples of what leaders are looking for.

The park is part of its 2016 plan which is in its seventh year.

There is already a dog park and a couple fields, but leaders say there is still plenty of work to be done.

As this plan begins to take shape, some of the biggest concerns that have already been mentioned include keeping the crime rate down, the town’s growth, the impact it will have on housing prices and loss of scenic views, such as the Catalina Mountains.

Town leaders say while those concerns are a top priority, they are also looking into redoing parks and fixing up any multi-use paths.

They also say they approach this plan differently and make it the most important thing they do, despite it being a requirement.

”This is all listening and learning. Oro Valley is a unique community because of the residents, the level of participation and engagement of the residents far exceeds surrounding jurisdictions and that’s what’s made the difference,” Town of Oro Valley’s planning manager Bayer Vella said. “That’s the reason why when you’re driving down Oracle Rd. or Tangerine Rd. you know when you’re in Oro Valley.”

You can expect to see town leaders out in public trying to get your feedback at places such at grocery stores and park. But if you would like to weigh-in you can do so by joining the online discussion here.

