Pen pals since 5th grade meet for first time after 43 years

After two 10-year-old girls were paired up as pen pals in 1980, they became lifelong friends. (WPVI, HALEY BRIGGS via CNN)
By WPVI via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:44 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) - After staying in touch for more than 40 years, two women who became pen pals in 5th grade met in person for the first time.

Lifelong friends Krystel Alston and Haley Briggs were paired up as pen pals during elementary school in 1980. The 10-year-olds were from California and Pennsylvania, respectively.

“I’m sure they were probably hoping that we would stay connected or continue on with it,” Alston said.

The two remained in touch for the next four decades.

“We wrote by-hand letters for a long time,” Briggs said. “I think we thought about each other, whether we were in contact or not.”

Through their letters, the friends discovered what they had and did not have in common.

“Our differences, we would write about and that’s what I would learn about, and she would learn about me,” Alston said. “It was a new experience with a new person.”

When communication by mail went out of style, the women used social media to share photos and speak with each other more frequently.

“We always stayed in touch in some way,” Alston said.

Briggs always said the two pen pals would meet one day. Finally, the stars aligned for Alston to visit Pennsylvania, and the friends met in person for the first time at a hotel in Wayne. They then enjoyed dinner at an Italian restaurant.

“We’ll just continue to stay in contact and stay in each other’s lives,” Alston said. “Only difference is now we’ve been in the same place at the same time.”

The women initially intended for their first in-person meeting to be a 50th birthday celebration, but the lockdowns in 2020 postponed that opportunity.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

