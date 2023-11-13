Sharon Bronson stepping down as Pima County Supervisor

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sharon Bronson is stepping down as a Pima County Supervisor.

Bronson, who represents District 3, will step down on Nov. 27. She said it was due to a recent fall she had at her home.

Bronson has been a staple for politics in Pima County for years and became the first woman to serve as the chair of the Board of Supervisors.

Adelita Grijalva, the current chair, released the following statement about Bronson.

“Thank you for your service to Pima County, Supervisor Sharon Bronson,” Grijalva wrote. “Her impact on our community is long-lasting, as a strong advocate for the Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan and for Pima Animal Care Center.”

Grijalva said Bronson spent nearly three decades on the board, making her the longest-serving supervisor in the county’s history.

According to her bio, Bronson also serves on the Chairman’s Circle for Sun Corridor, the Visit Tucson board, and is the Pima County representative to the Arizona Border Counties Coalition.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.