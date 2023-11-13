Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Sharon Bronson stepping down as Pima County Supervisor

Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson is stepping away after nearly three decades on the board.
Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson is stepping away after nearly three decades on the board.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sharon Bronson is stepping down as a Pima County Supervisor.

Bronson, who represents District 3, will step down on Nov. 27. She said it was due to a recent fall she had at her home.

Bronson has been a staple for politics in Pima County for years and became the first woman to serve as the chair of the Board of Supervisors.

Adelita Grijalva, the current chair, released the following statement about Bronson.

“Thank you for your service to Pima County, Supervisor Sharon Bronson,” Grijalva wrote. “Her impact on our community is long-lasting, as a strong advocate for the Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan and for Pima Animal Care Center.”

Grijalva said Bronson spent nearly three decades on the board, making her the longest-serving supervisor in the county’s history.

According to her bio, Bronson also serves on the Chairman’s Circle for Sun Corridor, the Visit Tucson board, and is the Pima County representative to the Arizona Border Counties Coalition.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, one seriously injured in crash at Campbell and Irvington in Tucson
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools
Pedestrian from hit-and-run crash in Tucson dies

Latest News

Eagle Eye - Tucson Now Segment 2
Eagle Eye - Tucson Now Segment 2
Sgt. Andrew P. Southard of Apache Junction was one of five soldiers who died in a helicopter...
Arizona soldier, 4 others dead after military helicopter crash overseas
Arizona State Athletic Director Ray Anderson walks on the sideline during the second half of an...
Ray Anderson resigns as ASU’s athletic director
Wildcats basketball team moves into Top 3