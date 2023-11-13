Southern Arizona community remembers the life of PCC coach Jim Mielke

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima Community College and the southern Arizona community remembered the life of coaching legend Jim Mielke Sunday night.

Over the course of his 60 year coaching career, Mielke touched the lives of more than 4,000 athletes.

He passed away in September.

“Whether you were the best athlete on the team like RB Abraham, who went to five Olympics, or whether you finished last in a race, he treated everybody with love and kindness. And I think that’s what’s so great about him,” said Edgar Soto, campus vice president and former executive director of athletics for Pima Community College.

Roberto Martinez was one of those athletes. He said Mielke was an excellent coach, a better person, and taught him lessons he now uses with his own students.

“One of the things he said is you never quit. You finish what you started and that’s basically what I told my Mariachi kids. I say you start something, finish it. If it’s not your cup of tea, then make a decision but don’t quit midstream,” said Martinez.

Mielke was instrumental in starting the Track and Field and Cross Country program at Pima Community College. He also spent time coaching at Sunnyside junior and high school.

Soto who worked with Miekle for years at Pima College said their program is what it is today because of Miekle.

“He started our program. He built an amazing program. Our athletics are doing great right now and he was the one that built the foundation for us. So we’re all thankful and we’re all very lucky to have known him for as long as we did,” said Soto.

His nephew Christopher Mielke, who was in attendance, said his uncle was always there to help no matter who you were. After his passing, the family has been told by so many different people how meeting him helped.

“I know you don’t know me, but I wanted to talk with someone in the family. They said your uncle completely changed my life. He goes, he gave me great life advice. I became very successful in business. I’m now the mayor of a town in Mexico. He goes and I always called your uncle, my white father, which really made me cry,” said Miekle.

Soto said Miekle’s first priority was always the students and it did not change even after retirement.

“He really was about that student athlete first, and building a student athlete up so they could have good careers, get good jobs and live lives of meaning and purpose and he always had a big smile on his face, and was always so kind to everybody,” said Soto.

The Miekle family hopes the legacy he leaves behind will help more people in the future.

“Honestly, I hope all the people that he helped achieve heights higher than they ever felt that they could achieve, hopefully, they pay it forward and pass that down and help other people,” said Miekle.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.