Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Suspect, victim identified in deadly shooting at illegal desert rave party near Superior

The suspect in the deadly shooting has been identified as 29-year-old Daniel Schmitt.
The suspect in the deadly shooting has been identified as 29-year-old Daniel Schmitt.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - An overnight party in the desert ended with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning. The victim who was killed has since been identified as 35-year-old John Bunyard.

On Saturday night, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) officials say about 50 to 100 people were at an unregulated rave party in a desert area west of Superior along US 60 in the area of Uno Trail. Sunday around 9:50 a.m. PCSO deputies were called out to the area after reports of shots fired. One of the 911 calls came from the suspect, who reached out to report what happened. Deputies say that suspect is 29-year-old Daniel Schmitt.

The initial investigation by PCSO detectives determined that Schmitt had allegedly tried to steal a vehicle before shooting at least two people. Bunyard died, and the second victim was taken to a hospital, where they are in stable condition.

Schmitt was booked into jail for first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. PCSO says there is no threat to the community, and homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Pinal County Sheriff officials say 1 person died and a second was injured after a shooting at...
Pinal County Sheriff officials say 1 person died and a second was injured after a shooting at an overnight party in the desert near Superior.(AZFamily)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, one seriously injured in crash at Campbell and Irvington in Tucson
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools
Pedestrian from hit-and-run crash in Tucson dies

Latest News

Eagle Eye - Tucson Now Segment 2
Eagle Eye - Tucson Now Segment 2
Sgt. Andrew P. Southard of Apache Junction was one of five soldiers who died in a helicopter...
Arizona soldier, 4 others dead after military helicopter crash overseas
Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson is stepping away after nearly three decades on the board.
Sharon Bronson stepping down as Pima County Supervisor
Arizona State Athletic Director Ray Anderson walks on the sideline during the second half of an...
Ray Anderson resigns as ASU’s athletic director
Wildcats basketball team moves into Top 3