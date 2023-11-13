Wildcats basketball team moves into Top 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats Men’s Basketball team made a big move in the AP rankings.

The Wildcats moved up 9 spots to number 3 in the country.

The move comes after the team scored an upset 78-73 win against the Duke Blue Devils last week.

Kansas ranks number one in the new poll, followed by Purdue.

Duke fell to number 9.

