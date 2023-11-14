Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona’s Corbin Carroll named NL Rookie of the Year

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll connects for a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll connects for a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By David Baker and The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have the league’s top rookie. Outfield Corbin Carroll was unanimously named the National League Rookie of the Year on Monday.

This is the first time a Diamondback has been awarded Rookie of the Year. He hit 25 home runs and 54 stolen bases during the regular season, making the All-Star team and becoming the first rookie to join the 25-50 club. The D-backs had been the last of the current 30 teams without a Rookie of the Year winner.

The 23-year-old had high expectations coming into the season, and he exceeded them all, helping the Diamondbacks get to the World Series, where the Diamondbacks fell to the Rangers in five games.

During the 2023 season, he also had a .285 average, 76 RBIs, .362 OBP and .868 OPS. In March, he signed an eight-year $111 million contract extension. It was the largest guaranteed contract for any player with less than 100 days in MLB.

Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson was the unanimous winner of the Rookie of the Year award for the American League. It’s just the fifth time overall and the first time since 2017 that both the AL and NL selections were unanimous. The 22-year-old Henderson split time between third base and shortstop, providing above-average defense at both spots, while batting .255 with 28 homers, 82 RBIs, 100 runs, 29 doubles and 10 stolen bases. The numbers were strikingly similar to Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.’s first full season — another shortstop who won the award in 1982.

Henderson and Carroll were part of a superb MLB rookie class — particularly for hitters. According to FanGraphs data, the advanced metric Wins Above Replacement total for all rookie hitters in 2023 (68.5) was the second-best since 1900, behind only the 2015 group (75.1) headlined by Kris Bryant, Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa and others.

The Orioles and D-backs both get an extra selection after the first round of next July’s amateur draft, part the prospect promotion incentive added to the collective bargaining agreement that began last year. The provision was included to discourage teams from delaying arbitration and free-agent eligibility.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, one seriously injured in crash at Campbell and Irvington in Tucson
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools
Pedestrian from hit-and-run crash in Tucson dies

Latest News

University of Arizona softball player excited to cheer on her father at Chase Field in the...
University of Arizona softball player excited to cheer on her father at Chase Field in the World Series for the first time
Arizona Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during...
D-backs offense disappears in World Series Game 3, Rangers win 3-1
The World Series is back in Phoenix for the first time in 22 years.
Embrace the Chaos: D-backs host Rangers in World Series Game 3 tied 1-1
Diamondbacks’ return to World Series boosts local economy
Diamondbacks’ return to World Series boosts local economy