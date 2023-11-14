Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Authorities respond to third motorcycle crash in two days

Two of the accidents happened at the same intersection
(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the third time in two days, authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash in Pima County.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to River Road and North Camino Real.

The PCSD said the westbound lanes of River Road are closed at Hacienda Del Sol Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The PCSD responded to another crash at that same location Saturday afternoon. In that accident, the motorcyclist suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Also on Saturday, the PCSD sent deputies to the intersection of Roger and Flowing Well for a motorcycle crash. The PCSD said that a motorcyclist ran into the back of a pick-up truck and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

