Authorities respond to third motorcycle crash in two days

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the third time in two days, authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash in Pima County.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to River Road and North Camino Real.

The PCSD said the westbound lanes of River Road are closed at Hacienda Del Sol Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The PCSD responded to another crash at that same location Saturday afternoon. In that accident, the motorcyclist suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Also on Saturday, the PCSD sent deputies to the intersection of Roger and Flowing Well for a motorcycle crash. The PCSD said that a motorcyclist ran into the back of a pick-up truck and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.