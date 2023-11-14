Crews battling structure fire near Interstate 10, Tangerine Road
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Crews are battling a structure fire at an abandoned structure in Pima County late Monday, Nov. 13.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it is happening in the Rillito neighborhood, which is just south of Interstate 10 and Tangerine Road.
The PCSD said there were no reported injuries.
