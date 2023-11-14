Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Crews battling structure fire near Interstate 10, Tangerine Road

Crews are battling a structure fire near Interstate 10 and Tangerine Road in Pima County on...
Crews are battling a structure fire near Interstate 10 and Tangerine Road in Pima County on Monday, Nov. 13.(ADOT)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Crews are battling a structure fire at an abandoned structure in Pima County late Monday, Nov. 13.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it is happening in the Rillito neighborhood, which is just south of Interstate 10 and Tangerine Road.

The PCSD said there were no reported injuries.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, one seriously injured in crash at Campbell and Irvington in Tucson
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools
Pedestrian from hit-and-run crash in Tucson dies

Latest News

Arizona Wildcats head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd.
No. 3 Arizona cruises to easy win over Southern
Authorities respond to third motorcycle crash in two days
Yet another shooting reported at troubled Tucson hotel
Tucson International Airport is expecting about 88,000 travelers during the holiday season.
TIA prepared for potential record breaking holiday travel season