Crews battling structure fire near Interstate 10, Tangerine Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Crews are battling a structure fire at an abandoned structure in Pima County late Monday, Nov. 13.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it is happening in the Rillito neighborhood, which is just south of Interstate 10 and Tangerine Road.

The PCSD said there were no reported injuries.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.