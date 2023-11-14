FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Partly sunny, breezy, and warm Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Gusty winds Tuesday morning – especially in Tucson -- will relax by the afternoon and evening. Additional clouds are in the forecast for the rest of the week with highs running several degrees above normal Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures start to cool.

A first wave of light rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Spotty rain chances stick with us through the weekend with the greatest coverage staying north. Highs will cool back below normal Sunday into Monday!

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain early.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. Slight chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. 30% chance of rain.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Slight chance of rain.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

