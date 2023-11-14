Former Arizona prison chief pleads no contest after 2022 standoff with Tempe officers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan has pleaded no contest Tuesday to a disorderly conduct charge for an encounter in which police say he fired a gun inside his Tempe home in early 2022 and pointed a firearm at two officers during a three-hour standoff.

Craig Penrod, attorney for Ryan, told the judge during the hearing that the no-contest plea was in the public’s best interest. “He has no specific recollection of the events,” Penrod said. Outside of court, Ryan declined to comment on his plea. The maximum sentence Ryan, who retired as corrections director in September 2019, could receive is two years in prison. Ryan’s trial on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm and disorderly conduct had been scheduled for Nov. 20.

Back in September, Arizona’s Family political editor, Dennis Welch, spoke with a local defense attorney who said Ryan could have faced significantly more serious charges. “Pointing a gun at a cop is a very serious charge under the criminal code. He could have been charged as high as a class 2 felony,” said attorney Tom Ryan, who has no relation to the former corrections chief.

Police were called to the house on Jan. 6, 2022, on a report that Ryan had shot himself in the hand. At the time, police reports said Ryan had consumed a half bottle of tequila by the time officers arrived at his property. Police alleged Ryan slurred his words and was antagonistic toward a police negotiator, did not know why officers were at his home, or know what happened to his injured hand.

Ryan also told police he didn’t remember pointing a gun at officers and acknowledged drinking tequila that evening, though he said he had just two shots. According to police reports, Ryan’s wife called police because of the cut to his forehead. Police said Ryan told hospital staff that the cut was the result of an earlier fall, though the injury looked fresh. Ryan was never booked into jail after eventually surrendering to police and being taken to the hospital. However, officers seized about 15 guns from his home.

Ryan’s sentencing date is now set for Jan. 11, 2024.

A grand jury indicted Charles Ryan on one count of disorderly conduct involving weapons and one count of unlawful discharge of a weapon.

