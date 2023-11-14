Fountain damaged at University of Arizona during peaceful demonstration

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - University of Arizona Police are looking for the person or people responsible for damaging the Old Main fountain.

UAPD says red dye was poured into the fountain during a peaceful demonstration November 9.

Police say the amount of damage could range from $1,500 to $6,500.

The person or people responsible could face charges of criminal damage.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 88-CRIME (520) 882-7463. You may remain anonymous.

