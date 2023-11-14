Advertise
‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during road rage incident

The family of Benjamin Merritt, 34, describes him as a hardworking and loving father of two.
By Alexis Zotos and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:08 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A family in Missouri is grieving the loss of a 34-year-old man killed in an apparent road rage incident.

The family of 34-year-old Benjamin Merritt described him as a hardworking and loving father of two.

“He was an integral part of our family and his absence is unbearable and unreal to us; I’m not sure how we will manage without him and his irreplaceable presence,” his fiancee shared in a statement.

On Friday, St. Louis County Police reported two drivers got into an argument on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs. Police said the road rage escalated into a shooting.

According to court documents, the victim, later identified as Merritt, got out of his car to approach the other driver, who was still in his car.

The documents report Merritt allegedly flicked his cigarette at the other driver’s face. The other driver then reportedly shot him in the back a Merritt returned to his car, resulting in his death, according to the court documents.

Family members told KMOV that Merritt was heading to work, his first job of the day for his landscaping company.

“His son, Granty (Grant), and, daughter, Princess Pipey (Piper), were his reason for living and everything he did was to create the best life for our family where we could spend as much time as possible together,” his fiancee also said in a statement.

On Monday, the defendant, identified as Robert Mulkey, had his first court appearance. He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains locked up but has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for Nov. 20.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Merritt’s family.

Copyright 2023 KMOVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

