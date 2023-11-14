Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Iceland evacuates town and raises aviation alert as concerns rise a volcano may erupt

Residents evacuate the small, coastal town of Grindavík as the country’s authorities anticipate the imminent eruption of a volcano. (Source: RTL Germany/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Residents of a fishing town in southwestern Iceland left their homes Saturday after increasing concern about a potential volcanic eruption caused civil defense authorities to declare a state of emergency in the region.

Police decided to evacuate Grindavik after recent seismic activity in the area moved south toward the town and monitoring indicated that a corridor of magma, or semi-molten rock, now extends under the community, Iceland’s Meteorological Office said. The town of 3,400 is on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

“At this stage, it is not possible to determine exactly whether and where magma might reach the surface,” the Meteorological Office said.

Iceland declares state of emergency and more than 3,000 residents are urged to evacuate due to...
Iceland declares state of emergency and more than 3,000 residents are urged to evacuate due to the threat of a volcanic eruption.(Source: RTL Germany/CNN)

Authorities also raised their aviation alert to orange, indicating an increased risk of a volcanic eruption. Volcanic eruptions pose a serious hazard to aviation because they can spew highly abrasive ash high into the atmosphere, where it can cause jet engines to fail, damage flight control systems and reduce visibility.

A major eruption in Iceland in 2010 caused widespread disruption to air travel between Europe and North America, costing airlines an estimated $3 billion as they canceled more than 100,000 flights.

The evacuation comes after the region was shaken by hundreds of small earthquakes every day for more than two weeks as scientists monitor a buildup of magma some 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) underground.

Concern about a possible eruption increased in the early hours of Thursday when a magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit the area, forcing the internationally known Blue Lagoon geothermal resort to close temporarily.

The seismic activity started in an area north of Grindavik where there is a network of 2,000-year-old craters, geology professor Pall Einarrson, told Iceland’s RUV. The magma corridor is about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) long and spreading, he said.

“The biggest earthquakes originated there, under this old series of craters, but since then it (the magma corridor) has been getting longer, went under the urban area in Grindavík and is heading even further and towards the sea,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
One killed, one seriously injured in crash at Campbell and Irvington in Tucson
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools
TPD: Man was speeding, not wearing seatbelt in fatal accident

Latest News

Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
White House says it has intelligence that Hamas and other militants shelter in Gaza hospitals
FILE - Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 dead, 15 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband says he wanted to end corruption
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House readies vote to prevent a government shutdown as Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help