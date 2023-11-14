LIST: Road closures for El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 40th annual El Tour de Tucson is Saturday, November 18 and there are a lot of road closures that could impact how you get around town.

“We will have nearly 9,000 cyclists out on the road on Nov. 18 so it’s important we let the Tucson community and its surrounding areas to the south and east – Vail, Green Valley and Sahuarita – know what roads will be closed during El Tour on November 18,” said TJ Juskiewicz, El Tour’s executive director. “We want to make sure everyone is prepared for our road closures as they plan their day.”

El Tour begins in the Downtown area at 7 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. with roads being closed at various times.

Here is the list of closures for Saturday, unless otherwise noted:

WB and EB Cushing (Stone to El Paso): Friday 6:00 am – Saturday 8:00 pm

SB and NB Main (3 rd Avenue (12 th Street to 18 th Street): 7:00 am – 11:30 am

EB and WB 12 th Street (4 rth Avenue to 3 rd Avenue): 7:00 am – 11:30 am

EB and WB Simpson St ( Otero Ave – Sentinel Ave ) 7:00 am – 11:30 am

WB and EB 15 th Street (Stone to 4 th Ave): 4:00 am – 11:30 am

NB and SB 4 th Ave (15 th Street to Broadway): 4:00 am – 11:30 am

NB and SB 6 th Ave (Stone to 15 th Ave): 4:00 am – 11:30 am

NB and SB 6 th Ave (22 nd Street to Stone Ave): 4:00 am – 8:00 pm

NB and SB Stone Ave (6 th Ave and 18 th Street to 14 th Ave): 4:00 am –12:30 pm

EB Aviation Parkway and some intersections (Broadway – Golf Links): 7:00 am – 11:30 am

EB Valencia Rd at Kolb righthand turn 7:00 am – 12:00 pm

SB Alvernon closed at Valencia up to Aerospace Pkwy 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Driveway and Dawn Rd closed at Pima County Fairgrounds at Houghton 8:00 am –12:00 pm

WB & EB Continental (between CPAC and Duval Mine Rd): 9:30 am – 1:30 pm

NB Mission (Duval Mine Rd to Helmet Peak Rd): 9:30 am – 2:25 pm

I-10 and I-19 ON RAMP and OFF RAMP CLOSURES AND RELATED INFORMATION

EB SR 210 (Aviation Pkwy.) will be closed from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm .

I-10 and Houghton TI from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm

The I-10 WB On-Ramp will be closed.

The I-10 EB Off-Ramp will be closed.

The EB I-10 On-Ramp and WB Off-Ramp will be open.

Flaggers will be present to control traffic on Houghton Rd.

I-10 and Valencia TI from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm :

The I-10 EB Off-Ramp will be closed.

The I-10 WB Ramps will be open with flagger(s) to control traffic.

The I-10 EB On-Ramp will be open.

I-10 and 6th Ave. TI from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm :

The I-10 EB Off-Ramp will be closed.

The I-10 EB On-Ramp and WB Off-Ramp will be open with flagger(s) to control traffic.

The I-10 WB On-Ramp will be open .

I-19 and Continental TI from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm :

The I-19 NB and SB Off-Ramps will be closed.

The I-19 NB On-Ramp will be open with flagger(s) to control traffic.he I-19 SB On-Ramp will be open .

The I-19 East Side and West Side Frontage Roads will be open with flaggers to control traffic. Left Turns from the West Side Frontage Road onto WB Continental Road will be restricted.

I-19 and Sahuarita TI from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

The I-19 NB Off-Ramp and SB On-Ramp will be closed.

The I-19 NB On-Ramp and SB Off-Ramp will be Open

