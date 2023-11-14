Man dies days after two-vehicle crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man has died days after a two-vehicle crash at Drexel and Nogales Highway in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said 68-year-old Miguel Angel Machado Fuentes passed away from the injuries he received in the Nov. 3 accident.

The TPD said a vehicle turned in front of Fuentes and that driver was cited for failure to yield. Those charges have been dismissed and the other driver may face criminal charges.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.