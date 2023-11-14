Advertise
Man dies days after two-vehicle crash in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man has died days after a two-vehicle crash at Drexel and Nogales Highway in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said 68-year-old Miguel Angel Machado Fuentes passed away from the injuries he received in the Nov. 3 accident.

The TPD said a vehicle turned in front of Fuentes and that driver was cited for failure to yield. Those charges have been dismissed and the other driver may face criminal charges.

