Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

No. 3 Arizona cruises to easy win over Southern

Arizona Wildcats head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd.
Arizona Wildcats head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd.(Mike Christy | Arizona Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Keshad Johnson scored a career-high 17 points and No. 3 Arizona used a 17-0 run spanning halftime to pull away for a 97-59 win over Southern on Monday night.

The Wildcats (3-0) trailed by five midway through the first half before outscoring the Tigers 60-18 over the next 20 minutes.

Johnson, a senior transfer from San Diego State, was 6 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line. He scored 14 points in each of Arizona’s previous two games, including a 78-73 win Friday at then-No. 2 Duke in which he converted the go-ahead three-point play with under a minute remaining.

Motiejus Krivas and KJ Lewis had 12 points each and were among six Wildcats to score in double figures. Arizona has gotten 10 or more points from at least five players in each game this season.

Tai’Reon Joseph led the Tigers (1-2) with 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting, while the rest of his team was 12 of 41.

Arizona led 35-23 at halftime, holding Southern without a field goal over the final 11:13 of the half. The Wildcats opened the second half with a 10-0 run to build a 22-point advantage with 18:23 remaining.

Southern ended a five-minute scoring drought with five straight points from Joseph to get within 45-28, but Arizona followed with a 16-2 run.

Southern built a 17-12 lead with 11:13 left in the first half on a 3-pointer by Brandon Davis, taking advantage of seven early Arizona turnovers. However, the Tigers missed their next 15 shots.

BIG PICTURE

Southern: The Tigers were originally set to host this game as part of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series that began last season, but Arizona requested the game be moved to Tucson in order to fulfill its allotment of games at McKale Center. The teams are scheduled to play in Baton Rouge on a future date.

Arizona: Coach Tommy Lloyd improved to 64-11, the second-most wins in 75 games to start a Division I career behind former Wisconsin coach Doc Meanwell (71-4). Lloyd already has the most wins in a coach’s first two seasons (61) and needs 26 more to pass Brad Underwood (89) for the most in his first three seasons.

UP NEXT

Southern: At Western Illinois on Friday.

Arizona: Hosts Belmont on Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, one seriously injured in crash at Campbell and Irvington in Tucson
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools
Pedestrian from hit-and-run crash in Tucson dies

Latest News

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll connects for a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox...
Arizona’s Corbin Carroll named NL Rookie of the Year
Arizona State Athletic Director Ray Anderson walks on the sideline during the second half of an...
Ray Anderson resigns as ASU’s athletic director
Wildcats basketball team moves into Top 3
The University of Arizona men's basketball soared in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following...
University of Arizona men's basketball team soars in AP Top 25 poll