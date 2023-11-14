Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Officials: Firefighter dies after falling through skylight shaft while battling fire

The Chicago Fire Department said firefighter Andrew Price died in the line of duty Monday.
The Chicago Fire Department said firefighter Andrew Price died in the line of duty Monday.(Chicago Fire Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHICAGO (Gray News) – Firefighters in Chicago are mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Monday, the Chicago Fire Department said 39-year-old Andrew Price, who had been with the department for 14 years, made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the city.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Price was battling a fire while on the roof of a four-story building in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

While fighting the blaze, Price fell through a skylight shaft and became trapped.

WLS spoke to a resident who lives in an apartment in the building that was on fire. Madison Carter told the media outlet Price was trapped in her friend’s pantry space after falling through the light shaft.

“It’s traumatizing to think that at some point we may have to go back and understand that that’s where someone lost their life,” she said. “I do thank that firefighter for being so selfless to try and save us.”

Fire officials said Price was located immediately once a search for him began, but they had to breach a wall to reach him.

Price was taken to a hospital where officials said he later died.

The Chicago Fire Department said Price’s death marks the fourth line of duty loss for the department this year.

