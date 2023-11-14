Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

P!nk plans to give away banned books at upcoming concerts

P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.
P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.(Allisonnik / Wikipedia | Allisonnik / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:09 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pop singer P!nk is giving away thousands of banned books.

She is scheduled to play shows this week in Miami and Sunrise, Florida, where she plans to give away about 2,000 banned titles to fans.

Those works include “The Family Book” by Todd Parr, “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman and “Beloved” by Toni Morrison.

P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.

Representatives with the organization said Florida had the highest number of book ban cases in the last school year, with more than 1,400.

The group said 33 school districts in Florida have removed books, also the most in the nation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, one seriously injured in crash at Campbell and Irvington in Tucson
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools
TPD: Man was speeding, not wearing seatbelt in fatal accident

Latest News

Crews are battling a structure fire near Interstate 10 and Tangerine Road in Pima County on...
UPDATE: Crews battle structure fire near Interstate 10, Tangerine Road
UPDATE: Crews battle structure fire near Interstate 10, Tangerine Road
UPDATE: Crews battle structure fire near Interstate 10, Tangerine Road
FILE - Migrants who crossed into the U.S. from Mexico are met with concertina wire along the...
Illegal border crossings into the US drop in October after a 3-month streak of increases
Sale signs are displayed at an appliance store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 8,...
US consumer inflation eased in October, driven lower by cheaper gas, cars and airfares
President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on climate change at the White House on Tuesday....
LIVE: Biden discusses administration's response to climate change