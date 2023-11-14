Tucson Holiday Ice opens on Sunday, Nov. 19.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 4th annual Tucson Holiday Ice is back from Sunday, November 19, to Sunday, January 7.

The ice skating rink will be located at 260 S. Church Ave. (in front of the Tucson Convention Center Ticket Office).

Tickets can be purchased online (skates included), and there are no additional fees.

Skates begin at size 8 for children and run as large as size 15 for adult men.

Socks are required, and gloves are highly recommended.

Call (520) 791-4101, option 1, for questions.

Admission and Hours:

(First session only each day is discounted to $12 for adults and $8 for youth)

Adults: $22 per 90-minute session

Children (Under 12): $15 per 90-minute session

Skate assists: $7 (Rent on-site only)

Private use (during off-hours): $750 per 90-minute session Call 520-791-4101 (option 1) on weekdays between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 19 - Dec. 8*

You must purchase a 90-minute session online. Weekdays: 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Weekends: Noon, 2 p.m.,4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

*Thanksgiving - Closed

Dec. 9 - Dec. 21

You must purchase a 90-minute session online. Weekdays: 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Weekends: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Dec. 22

2 p.m.,4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Dec. 23 - Jan. 7*

You must purchase a 90-minute session online. Weekdays: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Weekends: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.(Jan. 7 - Reserved for private events at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.)

*Christmas - Closed*New Year’s Eve - Open*New Year’s Day - Open*Call (520) 791-4101, option 1, for questions.

