Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Holiday Ice opens on Sunday, Nov. 19

Tucson Holiday Ice opens on Sunday, Nov. 19.
Tucson Holiday Ice opens on Sunday, Nov. 19.(City of Tucson)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 4th annual Tucson Holiday Ice is back from Sunday, November 19, to Sunday, January 7.

The ice skating rink will be located at 260 S. Church Ave. (in front of the Tucson Convention Center Ticket Office).

Tickets can be purchased online (skates included), and there are no additional fees.

Skates begin at size 8 for children and run as large as size 15 for adult men.

Socks are required, and gloves are highly recommended.

Call (520) 791-4101, option 1, for questions.

Admission and Hours:

(First session only each day is discounted to $12 for adults and $8 for youth)

  • Adults: $22 per 90-minute session
  • Children (Under 12): $15 per 90-minute session
  • Skate assists: $7 (Rent on-site only)
  • Private use (during off-hours): $750 per 90-minute session Call 520-791-4101 (option 1) on weekdays between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 19 - Dec. 8*

You must purchase a 90-minute session online. Weekdays: 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Weekends: Noon, 2 p.m.,4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

*Thanksgiving - Closed

Dec. 9 - Dec. 21

You must purchase a 90-minute session online. Weekdays: 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Weekends: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Dec. 22

2 p.m.,4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Dec. 23 - Jan. 7*

You must purchase a 90-minute session online. Weekdays: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Weekends: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.(Jan. 7 - Reserved for private events at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.)

*Christmas - Closed*New Year’s Eve - Open*New Year’s Day - Open*Call (520) 791-4101, option 1, for questions.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS CTV IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
One killed, one seriously injured in crash at Campbell and Irvington in Tucson
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools
TPD: Man was speeding, not wearing seatbelt in fatal accident

Latest News

Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Dodge, Grant
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Dodge, Grant
The site of a fire is seen under Interstate 10, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los...
Fire-damaged Los Angeles freeway to take 3 to 5 weeks to repair, California governor says
What the Tech? App of the day
What the Tech? App of the day