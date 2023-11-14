Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Dodge, Grant

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Dodge and Grant on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

TPD officers responded to the 2500 block of North Dodge Blvd. just before 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Tucson Police says an adult male victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were in the area searching for the suspect and no one has been charged.

Authorities said an investigation is ongoing.

