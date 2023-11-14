Advertise
TUSD, Pima County partner to provide free gun locks for families

TUSD, Pima County partner to provide free gun locks for families
By Jack Cooper
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County is taking new steps to keep students safe from firearms as part of an agreement made with TUSD.

The plan to provide free gun locks for parents who need them will be discussed at the TUSD school board meeting November 14th.

The county will provide ten gun locks per TUSD school to be kept in the office for any parents to take home with them with no questions asked.

This is an effort to try and cut down on accidental deaths, injuries, and suicides.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover says issues like this have been at the top of her priority list since she took over in 2021.

She says last year they handed out over 18,000 gun locks. The goal is to get them into the hands of any family that needs one with hopes of preventing a tragedy.

”We work so hard but when the files are open here it means the harm has already happened and it’s hard on everyone,” Conover said. “It’s hard to constantly be in a reactive state and so we love to be in a proactive state so whether it’s narcan and calling 911 or distributing gun locks, we have the real opportunity to save a life. And even if it’s just one life. it’s completely worth our time and effort.”

With 89 schools across TUSD, the cost of this comes out to over $2,200, which will be paid by the Pima Attorney’s Office.

