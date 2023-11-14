Yet another shooting reported at troubled Tucson hotel

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the third time in five months, authorities are responding to a shooting at a troubled hotel near Benson Highway and Park Avenue in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the Minsk Hotel, located at 755 East Benson Highway, on Monday, Nov. 13, for reports of a shooting.

The TPD said it appears no one was injured in Monday’s shooting, but officers are speaking with multiple people.

On Oct. 23, someone suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting at the hotel. A suspect was detained.

On June 9, Xavier Morales and Sonia Zaragoza were found dead inside a room at the facility. Jevon Darnell Warren Jackson, 46, was arrested weeks later on two counts of first-degree murder.

Other businesses near the intersection of Benson and Park have been a problem for authorities this year.

On March 11, 2023, Marte Alcorn was fatally shot at an apartment complex in the area. The TPD said Brennen Virgil Moristo was later arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

On June 16, 2023, Jacob Dean Stark was fatally shot in the 3700 block of South Park Avenue. The TPD said Ramon Antonio Salcido was later arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

On Sept. 20, 2023, a man was shot at Ocotillo Apartment and Hotel. That location was the site of a large investigation after a rental assistance program caused evictions earlier in the day.

In 2022, there were two shootings at the Minsk less than a month apart.

On May 31, 2022, Jesse Van Hernandez, 44, was found dead at the hotel. The TPD said Damien Esquire Hall was taken into custody on a second-degree murder charge.

On June 10, 2022, a man was seriously hurt in a shooting at the hotel. A man was detained in connection with the shooting.

