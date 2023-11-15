Advertise
13 Cares For Health
CBP agent killed in ATV crash in Douglas

According to several sources, a CBP agent was killed in a crash in Douglas, late Tuesday, Nov....
According to several sources, a CBP agent was killed in a crash in Douglas, late Tuesday, Nov. 14.(Cool FM Online)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Border Patrol agent was killed in an accident in Douglas late Tuesday, Nov. 14.

According to several sources, the agent was driving an ATV when he hit a power pole behind the Walmart near Chino Road.

The Pima County Medical Examiner confirmed performing the autopsy this morning.

The agent will not be identified until his family has been notified.

CBP did not confirm the death but did say its Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating an accident in the area.

