CBP agent killed in ATV crash in Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Border Patrol agent was killed in an accident in Douglas late Tuesday, Nov. 14.

According to several sources, the agent was driving an ATV when he hit a power pole behind the Walmart near Chino Road.

The Pima County Medical Examiner confirmed performing the autopsy this morning.

The agent will not be identified until his family has been notified.

CBP did not confirm the death but did say its Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating an accident in the area.

