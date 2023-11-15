Advertise
Crash causes road closure in Tucson

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash that has caused some lane closures.

TPD says the crash happened near south Nogales Highway and Drexel.

It involved a vehicle and a semi truck.

Police say there are no serious injuries, but the semi is leaking diesel fuel, forcing the closure of southbound traffic.

