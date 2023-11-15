Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Increasing clouds with light rain chances on the way

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:42 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Cloud cover will increase throughout the day Wednesday but highs will still run around 10° above normal by the afternoon. A first wave of light rain and virga is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning with another wave late Thursday evening into Friday morning. This second wave looks to have the greatest fetch of moisture.

A third and final wave of light rain moves through Saturday, with the highest coverage and totals staying north. Temperatures dip back below normal Sunday into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain early and late.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. 30% chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. 30% chance of rain.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

