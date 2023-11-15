Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Local professor responds to 5th National Climate Assessment

By John Macaluso
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today’s fifth National Climate Assessment rollout in Washington, D.C., shared information on the impacts, risks, and responses to climate change.

“This is the authoritative, the definitive assessment, of how our country is doing with climate change,” said Arti Prabhakar, Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

A University of Arizona professor was there.

“It was a great event. It was really exciting and inspirational. I think one of the things I loved was that it was solutions focused and they focused a lot on social justice and environmental justice and finding ways to thrive in our changing climate,” said Kacy Ernst, Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Arizona.

Enrst praised the work the city of Tucson is doing to mitigate the impacts of climate change but says the report reveals more work ahead.

“We still have a lot to do. So that was one of the key takeaways. There’s a big focus on heat, air quality, different chapters of that. I was actually part of the human health chapter, and then I led a cross-cutting box on COVID and climate change. Looking at Parallels there.”

The health impacts caused by climate change include more than COVID-19.

“You have some things that are really sort of in your face, like the extreme heat. I mean, in Tucson, we know that really well. We are just now coming out of that. But there are other things that we may not think about as much in Arizona, like what I work on, mosquito-borne diseases. The chance of those increasing over the next decades is relatively strong,” said Professor Ernst.

The rollout coincides with President Biden’s announcement of billions of dollars for climate resilience.

Professor Ernst said, “I think it’s really exciting to hear there are more resources going to this. Shoring up some of this infrastructure to have more resilient communities is absolutely essential. "

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS BREAKING NEWS IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
One killed, one seriously injured in crash at Campbell and Irvington in Tucson
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools
TPD: Man was speeding, not wearing seatbelt in fatal accident

Latest News

Downtown Tucson will have off-duty police working later
Downtown Tucson will have off-duty police working later
13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: Top headlines at 7:30 p.m.
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Dodge, Grant
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Dodge, Grant