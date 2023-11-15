Advertise
Man charged in crash that seriously injured Tucson officer reaches plea deal

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man charged with causing a crash that seriously injured a Tucson Police officer reached a plea deal in his case.

The officer’s injuries required the amputation of his lower leg.

Edward Esquibel pleaded guilty to aggravated assault causing serious physical injury, criminal damage and driving under the influence.

He will be sentenced January 22.

Esquibel was immediately taken into custody.

The aggravated assault charge carries mandatory prison time.

