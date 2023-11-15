Advertise
One dead in Pima County shooting

One dead in Pima County shooting
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least one person is dead following a shooting that had a large number of law enforcement personnel near Banner University Medical Center South overnight.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department tells 13 News the shooting did not happen at the hospital, but the facility went into lockdown due to policy.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

PCSD said the person who was shot died at the hospital.

One person was seen being taken into custody and PCSD tells 13 News they are not looking for anyone else.

