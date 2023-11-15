Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Police searching for aggravated assault suspect

Tucson Police searching for aggravated assault suspect
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department needs the public’s help to track down an aggravated assault suspect.

TPD says the suspect assaulted a 73-year-old woman October 10 near the southeast corner of east Speedway Boulevard and north Columbus in Midtown.

The suspect is described as being in his late 30s to early 40s, approximately 5′10, with long brown hair, wearing a blue bandana and blue backpack.

Police say the suspect kicked the victim after shoving her to the ground.

She sustained serious injuries and is now at home recovering.

The suspect left the area riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
One killed, one seriously injured in crash at Campbell and Irvington in Tucson
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools
TPD: Man was speeding, not wearing seatbelt in fatal accident
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona

Latest News

Tucson Police searching for aggravated assault suspect
Tucson Police searching for aggravated assault suspect
One dead in Pima County shooting
NEW INFORMATION: One dead in Pima County shooting
Edward Esquibel Jr. is facing charges of aggravated assault, felony endangerment and felony...
Man charged in crash that seriously injured Tucson officer reaches plea deal
Man charged in crash that seriously injured Tucson officer reaches plea deal
Man charged in crash that seriously injured Tucson officer reaches plea deal