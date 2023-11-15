Tucson Police searching for aggravated assault suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department needs the public’s help to track down an aggravated assault suspect.

TPD says the suspect assaulted a 73-year-old woman October 10 near the southeast corner of east Speedway Boulevard and north Columbus in Midtown.

The suspect is described as being in his late 30s to early 40s, approximately 5′10, with long brown hair, wearing a blue bandana and blue backpack.

Police say the suspect kicked the victim after shoving her to the ground.

She sustained serious injuries and is now at home recovering.

The suspect left the area riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

