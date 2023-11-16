Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Federal agent injured in head-on collision on Highway 82

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a USCBP Air Interdiction Agent was injured in a head-on crash on Wednesday morning, Nov. 15, on Highway 82.

Whetstone Fire District crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 82.

When crews arrived, two patients received emergency medical treatment.

Crews said one person was airlifted to a higher level of care and another person died at the scene.

CBP said the federal agent was off-duty.

Authorities said they did not know how the crash happened or the ID of the other man, the one that was killed.

CBP released the following statement:

“On November 15, 2023, an off-duty Air Interdiction Agent assigned to National Air Security Operations Center in Sierra Vista, Arizona was involved in a vehicle collision on SR 82 near Whetstone, Arizona.  The agent was on their way home at the time of the collision and was injured, the driver of the other vehicle was declared deceased. For additional information, please contact the Arizona Department of Public Safety.”

The Department of Public Safety said an investigation is ongoing.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS CRIME FILES IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
One killed, one seriously injured in crash at Campbell and Irvington in Tucson
Joshua Aaron Downing is facing charges of interfering with an educational institution and...
NEW INFORMATION: Suspicious person arrested following lockdowns at Tucson schools
TPD: Man was speeding, not wearing seatbelt in fatal accident
Election results coming in from across southern Arizona

Latest News

Federal agent injured in head-on collision on Highway 82
Federal agent injured in head-on collision on Highway 82
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Congress averts government shutdown, approves temporary funding through the holidays
Tucson helps rebuild Ukraine
Tucson helps rebuild Ukraine
According to several sources, a CBP agent was killed in a crash in Douglas, late Tuesday, Nov....
Border Patrol agent Freddy Ortiz killed in ATV crash in Douglas