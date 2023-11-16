Federal agent injured in head-on collision on Highway 82

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a USCBP Air Interdiction Agent was injured in a head-on crash on Wednesday morning, Nov. 15, on Highway 82.

Whetstone Fire District crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 82.

When crews arrived, two patients received emergency medical treatment.

Crews said one person was airlifted to a higher level of care and another person died at the scene.

CBP said the federal agent was off-duty.

Authorities said they did not know how the crash happened or the ID of the other man, the one that was killed.

CBP released the following statement:

“On November 15, 2023, an off-duty Air Interdiction Agent assigned to National Air Security Operations Center in Sierra Vista, Arizona was involved in a vehicle collision on SR 82 near Whetstone, Arizona. The agent was on their way home at the time of the collision and was injured, the driver of the other vehicle was declared deceased. For additional information, please contact the Arizona Department of Public Safety.”

The Department of Public Safety said an investigation is ongoing.

