FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Mostly cloudy skies and light rain chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s a mild start to Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers primarily north of Tucson. A wave of light rain showers looks to move in from the southwest this evening and tonight with a spotty chance lingering into Friday.

One last wave of rain with this Pacific system will move through Saturday morning and afternoon. Rainfall amounts should remain light with the highest coverage to the north of Tucson. The region dries and clears out starting Sunday with cooler temperatures to kick off Thanksgiving week.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a high near 80°. 40% chance of evening rain.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a high near 80°. Spotty chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. 40% chance of rain during the morning and afternoon.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

