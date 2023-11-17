Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Rain chances kick off the weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Southern Arizona received a nice dose of rainfall Thursday evening with more on the way! Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies take us through Friday with the best chance for light rain lingering along the International Border. Tucson’s best chance for rain Friday will be during the evening and overnight hours.

One last wave of rain will push from west to east Saturday morning through the afternoon with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Southern Arizona dries out starting Sunday with cooler temperatures moving in through Monday. Beautiful weather on the way for Thanksgiving Week with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a high near 80°. Spotty chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. 50% chance of rain during the morning and afternoon.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
One killed, one seriously injured in crash at Campbell and Irvington in Tucson
TPD: Man was speeding, not wearing seatbelt in fatal accident
One dead in Pima County shooting
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested following deadly Pima County shooting
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
TPD identify man killed in fatal crash on Golf Links Dr.

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Mostly cloudy skies and light rain chances
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Increasing clouds with light rain chances on the way