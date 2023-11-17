FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Rain chances kick off the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Southern Arizona received a nice dose of rainfall Thursday evening with more on the way! Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies take us through Friday with the best chance for light rain lingering along the International Border. Tucson’s best chance for rain Friday will be during the evening and overnight hours.

One last wave of rain will push from west to east Saturday morning through the afternoon with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Southern Arizona dries out starting Sunday with cooler temperatures moving in through Monday. Beautiful weather on the way for Thanksgiving Week with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a high near 80°. Spotty chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. 50% chance of rain during the morning and afternoon.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.