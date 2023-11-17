Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

I-10 eastbound closed due to crash near Twin Peaks

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, I-10 eastbound is closed near Twin Peaks...
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, I-10 eastbound is closed near Twin Peaks on Thursday, Nov. 16.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:55 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, I-10 eastbound is closed near Twin Peaks on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The closure is due to a crash at milepost 243.

Northwest Fire crews say two trauma patients were taken to the hospital.

ADOT advises travelers to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
One killed, one seriously injured in crash at Campbell and Irvington in Tucson
TPD: Man was speeding, not wearing seatbelt in fatal accident
One dead in Pima County shooting
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested following deadly Pima County shooting
Humane Society of Southern Arizona suspends CEO and CPO amid investigation into a small animal...
Humane Society: More than 200 missing animals may have been frozen, fed to reptiles

Latest News

A Palestinian boy stands among the destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip,...
Internet, phone networks collapse in Gaza, threatening to worsen humanitarian crisis
Mental Illness Crimes: What the mother of convicted throat slasher actually said to police
Mental Illness Crimes: What the mother of convicted throat slasher actually said to police
City of Tucson announces finalists for casita model design contest, aims to expand affordable...
City of Tucson announces finalists for casita model design contest, aims to expand affordable housing options
New PFAS water treatment coming to Tucson thanks to EPA funding
New PFAS water treatment coming to Tucson thanks to EPA funding