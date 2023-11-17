I-10 eastbound closed due to crash near Twin Peaks

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, I-10 eastbound is closed near Twin Peaks on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The closure is due to a crash at milepost 243.

Northwest Fire crews say two trauma patients were taken to the hospital.

ADOT advises travelers to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

