NEW DETAILS: I-10 westbound partially closed near San Simon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the westbound left lane of I-10 has reopened near San Simon on Friday, Nov. 17.

ADOT says the closure was due to a vehicle fire at milepost 385.

The westbound right lane remains closed. There is no estimated time to reopen the right lane.

