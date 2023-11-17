Advertise
NEW DETAILS: I-10 westbound partially closed near San Simon

I-10 westbound closed due to crash near San Simon
I-10 westbound closed due to crash near San Simon(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the westbound left lane of I-10 has reopened near San Simon on Friday, Nov. 17.

ADOT says the closure was due to a vehicle fire at milepost 385.

The westbound right lane remains closed. There is no estimated time to reopen the right lane.

