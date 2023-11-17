Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Rosalynn Carter enters at-home hospice care, family confirms

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn...
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn arrive for a ribbon cutting ceremony for a solar panel project on farmland he owns in their hometown of Plains, Ga. Jimmy and Rosalynn are celebrating their 77th wedding anniversary, Friday, July 7, 2023.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter and a renowned philanthropist, has joined her husband in at-home hospice care, The Carter Center confirmed on Friday.

A lot has changed for the nation’s longest-married presidential couple in 2023. Jimmy Carter entered hospice care in February, while The Carter Center announced Rosalynn Carter had been diagnosed with dementia in May.

Josh Carter, one of their grandsons, told People that his grandparents live a “quiet and calm” life at their home in Plains.

“They are still holding hands,” he said. “It’s just amazing.”

Rosalynn Carter turned 96 in August, while Jimmy Carter turned 99 on Oct. 1. Their last public sighting was when they were chauffeured through the Plains Peanut Festival, which is largely held in their honor, in late September.

The two won the Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers Lifetime Achievement Award two months ago for their multiple humanitarian achievements. Rosalynn Carter in particular is known for championing mental health awareness. She founded the annual Rosalynn Carter Symposium on Mental Health Policy and inspired the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press via WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
One killed, one seriously injured in crash at Campbell and Irvington in Tucson
TPD: Man was speeding, not wearing seatbelt in fatal accident
One dead in Pima County shooting
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested following deadly Pima County shooting
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
TPD identify man killed in fatal crash on Golf Links Dr.

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow out for the season due to injury, coach says
What the Tech? Alexa and Christmas surprises
What the Tech? Alexa and Christmas surprises
Rosalynn Carter
Rosalynn Carter enters at-home hospice care, family confirms
What the Tech? Computer gadget gifts
What the Tech? Computer gadget gifts