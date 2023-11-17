Advertise
13 Cares For Health
What to know: Wildcats face off against Utah

Wildcats football facts
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As the Arizona Wildcats Football team prepares to play the Utah Utes Saturday, November 18, here are a few facts to know about the matchup between the two teams.

According to information provided by the University of Arizona Athletic Department, Utah leads the all-time series 26-19-2 dating back to 1926.

Utah has won six in a row against Arizona.

The Wildcats have not won a game in the series since 2015, when the team beat Utah 37-30 in a game that went into double-overtime.  That game was played in Arizona.  Before that upset, Utah was ranked Number 10 in the country.

This week’s game will be the first with both teams ranked in the top 25 since 2014 when the Number 15 Wildcats beat Number 20 Utah 42-10 on the road.

This week’s game is also the first time since 2014 that the football and Men’s basketball teams were ranked in the AP Top 20 at the same time.

