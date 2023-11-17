Wildcats game close to a sellout

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tickets for Saturday’s football home finale against Utah are almost gone.

An assistant to Coach Jedd Fisch says 50,300 tickets had been sold as of 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The stadium has a reported capacity of 50,782.

You can try to get tickets through the University of Arizona website at https://arizonawildcats.com/tickets.

