Wildcats game close to a sellout
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tickets for Saturday’s football home finale against Utah are almost gone.
An assistant to Coach Jedd Fisch says 50,300 tickets had been sold as of 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
The stadium has a reported capacity of 50,782.
You can try to get tickets through the University of Arizona website at https://arizonawildcats.com/tickets.
