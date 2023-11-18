Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

‘All I Want for Christmas is You’: Mariah Carey has her own holiday Barbie doll

Fans can ring in the holiday season with a Mariah Carey Barbie doll.
Fans can ring in the holiday season with a Mariah Carey Barbie doll.(Mattel Creations)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mattel is offering a collectible Mariah Carey Barbie doll just in time for the holidays.

The toy company announced the holiday collector’s item earlier this week.

“This beautiful doll makes a wonderful gift for Barbie collectors and Mariah fans alike!” Mattel shared online.

The Mariah Carey Barbie is wearing a glittery red gown inspired by Carey’s 2019 music video for her holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

“Mariah Carey is one of the best-selling female artists of all time. Barbie celebrates this incredible vocalist with a collectible holiday doll in her likeness,” Mattel shared.

According to Mattel, the Mariah Carey Barbie is selling for $75.

Mattel Creations had a few of the dolls for sale on Friday but have since sold out.

As of Saturday, Mattel’s website is informing Barbie fans to check with participating Target and Walmart locations for availability as well as Amazon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl killed at elementary school in Tucson area
One killed, one seriously injured in crash at Campbell and Irvington in Tucson
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
TPD: Man was speeding, not wearing seatbelt in fatal accident
One dead in Pima County shooting
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested following deadly Pima County shooting

Latest News

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won't take jug of 30,000 pennies
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
The Arizona Wildcats hosted the Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium in...
FINAL: Arizona scores first, fast to control Utah
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert