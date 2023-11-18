Advertise
Bike shops see influx of business leading up to El Tour de Tucson

By Katherine Patterson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:48 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For cyclists in Tucson, the big day is tomorrow, but the craze has already begun for bike shops.

“I’m super excited,” first-time rider Martín Alvarado said, “I’ve been wanting to do this for the past three years and this year’s finally the year!”

Alvarado has been training for more than five months for Tucson’s biggest bike race, but the work hasn’t stopped yet. While he may be ready, his bike needs some touch-ups.

“Whatever little things that you can get rid of to make up for lost time during the ride,” Alvarado said, “it improves everything for you.”

“Other than the mechanical failure that could end the ride,” Transit Cycles mechanic Sebastian Matthews said, “it’s always nice to have something that feels good. If you’ve got an old beat pair of running shoes, you’re not going to do as well in the race, but if you’ve got something nice, something taken care of… then you’re going to do well.”

Transit Cycles says Alvarado is just one of many making this time of the year so popular for their shop.

“We’re dealing with hundreds if not thousands of people coming from all over the world to come and hang out with us as well as our local community that’s realizing that it’s pretty nice outside so they want to get out there,” Matthews said.

This shop is just one of more than 30 bike shops in the area to choose from, each with its unique mission for different parts of the cycling community – a community that is due a lot in part to the Tour de Tucson race.

“It’s a huge influx of revenue,” Matthews said. “The wintertime usually is and it’s something that, you know, it’s just a part of the season that we have to deal with at this point, it’s something that we anticipate and it’s something that we look forward to!”

It’s also a community that Alvarado says is happy to welcome him.

“They’ve all been giving me tips on what I should be doing to prepare for the race,” Alvarado said, “what I should be doing during the race, how to stay hydrated and so, everybody has been helping me.. people that I know and don’t know!”

