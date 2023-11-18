Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Environmentalists, tribes blast project which destroys riparian habitat in San Pedro Valley

By Bud Foster
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:17 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A 500-mile wind energy transmission line that passes through a small section of Pima County is causing some big concerns.

One of those concerns is the installation of the transmission lines and the lines themselves will destroy some sensitive riparian habitat in the San Pedro Valley, which can’t be replaced.

The county is trying to mitigate some of the damage. The Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a plan that allows the project, called Sunzia, to purchase land in another area of San Pedro to offset the habitat that will be destroyed.

It will offset it but won’t replace it.

It’s allowed under the county’s Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan.

“They really should have been staunch protectors of the middle San Pedro to protect their own concerns,” says Robin Silver, a founder of the Center for Biological Diversity. “But they weren’t.”

Silver says he’s watched Pima County’s leaders become less strident protectors of the environment in the past few years, eclipsing the early years of the Conservation Plan when the county earned a reputation as one of the most environmentally sensitive counties in the country.

“As the middle San Pedro Valley gets degraded, that reflects on the property owned by the county,” he said. “And that’s what’s happening.”

Several Native American governments are also challenging the project, saying the Bureau of Land Management is not listening to their concerns.

Earlier this week, the Hopi Nation joined other tribes, including the Tohono O’odham and San Carlos Apache, in opposition to the line, saying it ignores the religious and cultural significance the San Pedro valley holds for them.

The project has been put on hold while the BLM and tribes negotiate. They are asking that other sites be considered. The Center for Biological Diversity says there are any number of sites that do not pass through San Pedro.

“Why do we need to have 200-foot tall towers and an additional 400 miles of roads destroying the scenic qualities there,” Silver said.

Even some in Pima County have expressed concerns about the placement.

“I was disappointed personally that they sited it in the San Pedro Valley really,” said Linda Mayro, the Director of Conservation and Sustainability in Pima County. “I know there were other alternatives but if they were not viable for any other reason, the ACC allowed it to go through there.”

The ACC is the Arizona Corporation Commission, which approved the route. The parent company, Pattern Energy, has obtained the permits needed to build it.

But still, some believe it can run counter to preservation goals.

“After this line is built, we are going to go out and do an inspection and make sure our conservation lands are not further impacted and if they have we’ll quantify that and they’ll owe us more,” Mayro said. “So we’re still talking.”

Some board members feel the rules in the Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan need to be updated and hope to bring those changes before the board by the end of the year.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS BREAKING NEWS IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
One killed, one seriously injured in crash at Campbell and Irvington in Tucson
TPD: Man was speeding, not wearing seatbelt in fatal accident
One dead in Pima County shooting
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested following deadly Pima County shooting
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
TPD identify man killed in fatal crash on Golf Links Dr.

Latest News

A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl killed at elementary school in Tucson area
According to several sources, a CBP agent was killed in a crash in Douglas, late Tuesday, Nov....
Border Patrol agent, Navy veteran killed in the line of duty in Arizona
Rosalynn Carter
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters at-home hospice care, family says
Student killed at elementary school in Tucson area
Young child killed at elementary school in Tucson area