FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Scattered rain chances kick off the weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One last wave of scattered showers will push from west to east Saturday morning through the early afternoon with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. The highest coverage will fall from Tucson northward with the best chance in the Metro between 8 AM and 1 PM.

Southern Arizona dries out Saturday afternoon and evening with cooler temperatures moving into the region through Monday. Beautiful weather is on the way for Thanksgiving Week with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s. Gusty winds may be a nuisance at times.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. 50% chance of rain during the morning and early afternoon hours.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

