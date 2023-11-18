Young child killed at elementary school in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A 9-year-old was killed in an accident at an elementary school in the Tucson area Friday, Nov. 17.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at Centennial Elementary (2200 West Wetmore Road) around 2:22 p.m.

The PCSD said the juvenile was helping close a large metal gate when it fell and crushed them.

The juvenile died at a local hospital, according to the PCSD.

