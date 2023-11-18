Advertise
Young child killed at elementary school in Tucson area

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A 9-year-old was killed in an accident at an elementary school in the Tucson area Friday, Nov. 17.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at Centennial Elementary (2200 West Wetmore Road) around 2:22 p.m.

The PCSD said the juvenile was helping close a large metal gate when it fell and crushed them.

The juvenile died at a local hospital, according to the PCSD.

Young child killed at elementary school in Tucson area
Former Humane Society CEO offers new insight about working with rescue partners
Suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting near 1st Avenue, Wetmore Road