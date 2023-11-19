Cannabis Cup Arizona invites public to judge products, kits available for sale

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - From flowers to gummies, consumers are getting the chance to decide which marijuana product is the best in Arizona.

The Cannabis Cup has been around since the 1980s, when it started as an underground contest in Amsterdam. But as the legalization of recreational marijuana grows, Cannabis Cups can be seen across the globe.

Hosted by High Times, a popular cannabis publication, this is actually only the second time where the public was invited to vote on products. For some dispensaries, this is a new experience.

“We’ve participated in several Cannabis Cups, with us sending in samples to a panel of selected judges,” said Bobby Lewalski, the general manager at Earth’s Healing Dispensary.

“This is the first time something for our community to judge, essentially.”

There are a total of 2,100 different kits containing different products, depending on how you like to consume cannabis.

Shoppers like Tori Salmen are excited to be a part of the judging panel and try different products.

“I’m kind of excited just to see what’s in it; I’m getting the chocolate one,” she said.

“I want to see what different types of chocolate there are, because there’s not really that many chocolates in the edible industry in my opinion.”

Consumers will judge the products based on aesthetic, aroma, taste and effect. Tori says it’s a new experience she never thought possible.

“To be one to judge it, it’s kind of interesting. I feel like you have to go to an event to do that, instead of coming somewhere. So it’s really convenient to come somewhere instead of going somewhere else.”

Because of the kits’ exclusivity, dispensaries are seeing a jump in sales.

“We definitely seen some people that we haven’t seen in a while, and we definitely got some new people today while we were doing it,” Lewalski said.

Only adults 21 and older can participate in Cannabis Cup Arizona. A full list of dispensaries is listed below:

Health for Life – 21035 N Cave Creek Rd Suite C 3-4, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Health for Life – 5550 E McDowell Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215

Health for Life – 7343 S 89th Pl, Mesa, AZ 85212

Health for Life – 9949 E Apache Trail, Mesa, AZ 85207

Noble Herb: Flagstaff – 522 E Rte 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Earth’s Healing – 2075 E Benson Hwy, Tucson, AZ 85714

Earth’s Healing – 78 W River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704

Sol Flower Dispensary – 13650 N 99th Ave, Sun City, AZ 85381

Sol Flower Dispensary – 1322 N McClintock Dr., Tempe, AZ 85288

Sol Flower Dispensary – 22041 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Sol Flower Dispensary – 14980 N 78th Way #204, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Sol Flower Dispensary – 2424 W University Dr., Tempe, AZ 85281

Sol Flower Dispensary – 3000 W Valencia Rd Ste 210, Tucson, AZ 85746

Sol Flower Dispensary – 4837 N 1st Ave, Tucson, AZ 85718

Sol Flower Dispensary – 6026 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704

Sol Flower Dispensary – 6437 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704

Mint Cannabis – 5210 S Priest Dr, Guadalupe, AZ 85283

Mint Cannabis – 17036 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Mint Cannabis – 2444 West Northern Ave Phoenix, AZ 85021

Mint Cannabis – 1211 N 75th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Mint Cannabis – 2620 W Encanto Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Deeply Rooted Boutique Cannabis – 13713 N A St, El Mirage, AZ 85335

