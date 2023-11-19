Advertise
El Tour de Tucson rolls for 40th time

By Katherine Patterson
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 40th anniversary of the beloved El Tour de Tucson is in the books.

“Once you ride it, it’s like an addiction,” volunteer Paul Wesner said. “You want to be a part of it every year. Whatever you can do.”

With people coming from all over the world to celebrate.

“We just climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro and we’re from all over the U.S. and two of our Kilimanjaro team members are here riding in the race,” National Ovarian Cancer Coalition chairman of the board of directors Meredith Mitstifer said.

The day’s celebrations went far beyond just a race with events, concerts and games. About a third of the participants today were seeing the fun for the first time.

“We just want to finish safely and hopefully without any crashes and just meet some fun people,” first-time rider Stef Edwards said.

With community members keeping them safe.

“We are just super excited and want to help out in any way we can to any cyclist that needs anything,” Bike Patrol director Nate Davis said.

All the volunteers say they’re truly passionate about the fundraising for many local nonprofits around the Tucson area and beyond. They say this moment is not only a perfect day for festivities, but a time to bring awareness and charity to important causes.

“We’re going to be out on the course with our little ribbons, pom-poms and banners and cheering everybody on,” ovarian cancer survivor Randalynn Vasel said. “So it’s going to be a fun day!”

