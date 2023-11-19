Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooler & drier air moving in
By Cory Kowitz
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – We finally saw a nice stretch of wet weather in the region, although we could have done without it occurring during El Tour De Tucson & the last U of A home football game, but hey, we’ll take it. A new air mass arriving tomorrow through Monday will usher in drier and cooler air. Temps are only expected to reach the mid-to-high 60s Monday, which would end up being the coolest high temp Tucson has felt since April 4th. Looking ahead, it’s shaping up to be a very pleasant Thanksgiving, as temps will warm to the upper 70s by Thursday.

SUNDAY: Few clouds early with a low of 53 & a high of 72.

MONDAY: Clear & cool with a morning low of 45 & a high of 67.

TUESDAY: Clear & breezy with a morning low of 46 & a high of 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 47 & a high of 75

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 48 & a high of 78.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 48 & a high of 71.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 45 & a high of 69. 10% chance of rain.

