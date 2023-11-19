Sunday Spotlight: Sheriff Dannels on Mayorkas impeachment, human smuggling cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - New data by Customs and Border Protection shows the Tucson Sector is the third busiest in the country, just behind El Paso and El Rio.

“We are seeing the increased activity,” says Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels. He says his deputies are working around the clock stopping suspected human smugglers, and catching migrants who try to cross illegally.

Sheriff Dannels is also talking about the recent effort of impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The resolution failed on the floor of the House of Representatives. Some republicans joined democrats to end the effort for now. Sheriff Dannels says the Secretary isn’t doing his job. He’s also calling on the Biden administration to “be engaged,.” He says not enough is happening in D.C. to help at the border.

The Sheriff also has a message for parents.

“Know where your kids are,” he says. Many teens see posts on social media promising to pay them in exchange for smuggling migrants. Dannels says there’s an increase and it’s putting teens, families, and his deputies at risk.

